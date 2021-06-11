Prosecutor dies just days after 2 relatives are found dead

ISLANDTON, S.C. (AP) — A longtime prosecutor in South Carolina has died just days after his grandson and daughter-in-law were found dead on the family's land in Colleton County in a shooting investigators have said little about.

The announcement of Randolph Murdaugh III's death came from his law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick on Thursday.

The firm didn't give a cause of death, but Democratic state Sen. Margie Bright Matthews of Colleton County said Murdaugh, 81, was in intensive care when she asked for prayers for the family Tuesday on the Senate floor.

Murdaugh's death Thursday came the day before the graveside service for his 22-year-old grandson Paul Murdaugh and Paul's mother, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh.

The mother and son were found shot near dog kennels at the family's home near Islandton on Monday night.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the case and has released few details, including what kind of weapons were used to kill them, whether they have any potential suspects or who found their bodies and called 911. Colleton County deputies turned the case over to state police and their police report said almost nothing other than two people were shot.