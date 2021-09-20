Prosecutor: Georgia inmate plotted escape that left 2 dead

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — The trial of Georgia inmate facing the death penalty for the slayings of two prison guards opened Monday with a prosecutor saying the inmate was the mastermind of a deadly escape plan, while a defense attorney insisted his client had no clue a fellow prisoner would kill the officers.

Donnie Rowe is charged with murder in the June 2017 killings of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue aboard a prison transport bus southeast of Atlanta. He escaped along with inmate Ricky Dubose. Both men were arrested in Tennessee days later and charged in the slayings.

Prosecutor Dawn Baskins told jurors in an opening statement Monday that evidence will show Rowe plotted the escape, WGXA-TV reported. She said Rowe noticed a gate separating the two guards on the bus from the inmates was unlocked.

Baskins said jurors will view security video from the bus showing Rowe and Dubose approaching the gate after one of the guards, Monica, fell asleep. She said Rowe used his chains to strike Monica, then seven gunshots rang out.