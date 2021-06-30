Prosecutor: Honolulu police killing of Black man justified

About 30 minutes before the shooting, Myeni interjected himself in a situation where police were investigating a vehicle break-in and had to be told to go away by both the victim and officers, Alm said.

Myeni then asked one of the officers for money to buy food and tried to get into the back of a police car, Alm said.

From there, he drove a short distance to a home where tourists who didn't know him were staying. Wearing a feathered headband, he followed them into the house, told the woman “I have videos of you,” claimed a cat there was his and made comments about hunting.

“His words and actions strike me as strange, even bizarre,” Alm said.

The frightened woman called 911.

Alm played officer body camera videos that showed Myeni punching responding officers, leaving one with facial fractures and a concussion. Myeni continued punching an officer even after he was shot once in the chest, Alm said.

Two officers returned to work, and one is still recovering from injuries, interim Police Chief Rade Vanic said.