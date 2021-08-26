Prosecutor in deaths of prominent legal family steps aside

The wreck led to stories questioning whether his family’s ties to the legal system in the area affected the investigation. After the Murdaugh killings, state police started a review of the investigation of the case.

Alex Murdaugh said in their only interview so far on ABC's “Good Morning America" that none of their members tried to influence or stop the investigation.

In the months since the killings, state agencies have released hundreds of pages of documents and photos about the boat crash since Paul Murdaugh's criminal case ended with his death as well as a 2015 hit-and-run death of a 19-year-old man in nearby Hampton County, in which the victim's mother said she thought Paul Murdaugh could have been involved.

They have fueled the heightened interest in the events around the tragedy in a family with money and power, but have done little to shed any obvious light on who might have killed the mother and son almost three months ago.

