Prosecutor: Late former priest killed altar boy in 1972

Lavigne, who always insisted he was innocent, never admitted in those interviews to killing the boy, Gulluni said.

Joe Croteau, Danny's brother, said his family is disappointed that Lavigne will not be brought to justice, but believe “there's a higher power and he will face that higher power now.”

Lavigne, the Croteau family's parish priest was the only named suspect in the killing of the boy found dead in Chicopee, miles from the family's Springfield home. But a lack of evidence left the case unsolved for decades.

The priest had a close relationship with the Croteau's family and often hosted the boy for overnight visits. Days after Croteau's body was found, Lavigne asked authorities: “If a stone was used and thrown in the river, would the blood still be on it?"

One of Croteau's other brothers told authorities a man called shortly after the boy's death and apologized for what happened to Danny, saying “it was an accident” and that the boy had seen "something” he shouldn't have. The caller would not identify himself and hung up, but Croteau's brother said he recognized the voice as Lavigne's.

Speculation over Lavigne's involvement intensified after sex abuse allegations against the priest emerged years after Croteau's death.