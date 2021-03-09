Prosecutor: Man propped dead wife on sofa in front of kids

Wallace told a member of Preston's family that “we were drinking and during the argument I tossed her around a bit,” the prosecutor said.

Brown said the next morning, Wallace dragged his wife's body from the bedroom to the living room couch, placed sunglasses on her and told the children: “Mommy ruined Christmas, she got drunk and ruined Christmas.”

Preston was slumped over on the couch when paramedics arrived. She left a newborn son and two daughters, who were then 3 and 8 years old.

Wallace's attorney argued that Preston died from injuries after she drunkenly tripped and fell into a glass table, shattering it.

“Mr. Wallace is being accused of something that is not his fault,” Heather Moorhead told jurors. “You will hear about a relationship that was full of arguing and yelling, but also a lot of love.”

Wallace, 39, could face up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.

