Prosecutor: Newspaper gunman spoke of making trial 'a farce'

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper told a state psychiatrist that he intended to make “a farce” out of the second phase of his trial to determine whether he is criminally responsible due to his mental health, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Prosecutor Anne Colt Leitess referred to Jarrod Ramos' comments during her cross-examination of a mental health expert called by defense attorneys.

In a case that is largely a battle between mental health experts, Leitess said Ramos told the state psychiatrist who interviewed him that he had obtained a copy of a diagnostic manual before speaking to mental health professionals to get a better understanding of how he could better present himself as mentally ill.

Leitess asked Dr. Catherine Yeager, a defense witness, whether it might not be in Ramos' interest to tell her the truth during mental health screenings and evaluations, because the outcome of the case now being presented to jurors will determine whether he goes to prison or a maximum-security mental health facility.

“It may not be. I don’t know," Yeager said, adding that she didn't think Ramos cared.