Prosecutor: No charges in jail death due to poor training

“We know what the deputies did. The question is why did they do it? What were they thinking? What were they feeling? What was their criminal intent? And that’s getting into someone’s mind,” Wilson said.

Wilson said the investigation into the death itself also hampered her. The pathologist initially ruled Sutherland died from heart problems and he saw nothing in the videos that concerned him. The initial interviews of the two deputies did not delve into what they were thinking.

The solicitor hired Gary Raney, an expert who has studied more than 50 use of force and in-custody deaths, to review Sutherland's killing.

Raney said the guards did not give the pepper spray enough time to work before charging Sutherland.

Raney's report also sharply criticized the policies the jail used to get inmates out of cells. He said they depended too heavily on violence and coercion and too little on communications and avoidance.

“You can shoot bullets in the air 99 times and nothing would ever happen. But the 100th time could kill somebody,” Raney said.