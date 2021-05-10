Prosecutor: No legal basis for trooper to stop Black woman

Later at the Fairfax County jail, Brooks took a breathalyzer test twice that showed a 0.0 blood alcohol level, according to Brooks and her attorney, Patrick M. Blanch. She was charged with resisting arrest, eluding police, failing to have headlights on and reckless driving.

The stop and arrest were proper, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller told the Post. Hindenlang saw Brooks driving “without any headlights or taillights, tailgating other vehicles and making unsafe lane changes, which are indicators of an impaired driver and provided reasonable suspicion for the trooper to initiate a traffic stop,” Geller said. Brooks was taken into custody “due to her persistent refusal to comply with the trooper’s requests” and because of the trooper’s suspicion that Brooks might have been driving under the influence, Geller said.

Brooks said that on the brightly lit road, she hadn’t noticed that she had forgotten to turn her headlights on.