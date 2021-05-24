Prosecutor on Wright's death case resigns, citing 'vitriol'

“The last several weeks have been difficult for me and my family,” Ali wrote in a resignation letter dated Monday and published by KARE-11. “The vitriol from some and the infusion of partisan politics by many has made my job difficult to pursue justice.”

Ali wrote he prays for healing and for the dissipation of partisan platforms.

“We must return to thoughtful discourse that unites, not impulsive, irrational talking points that divide,” he wrote. "Until then, there will be no justice or peace.”

Orput had said publicly that he believed manslaughter was the appropriate charge. Ellison said Friday that a review of the evidence and the charges against Potter is underway, but he did not indicate whether murder charges would be filed.

Orput’s office had been handling the Potter case under an agreement signed last year in which metro-area prosecutors said they would take each other’s cases in which someone dies after an officer uses force. Orput gave the case back to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, then Ellison took it at Freeman's request.