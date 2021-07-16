Prosecutor opposes officer's motion to move Andre Hill trial

Coy was fired less than a week later for failing to activate his body camera and for not providing medical aid to Hill. He has pleaded not guilty to murder and reckless homicide charges. His trial is currently scheduled for July 21.

His indictment by a Franklin County grand jury came just days after Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan was forced out after Mayor Andrew Ginther said he lost confidence in his ability to make the necessary department changes.

In May, the city reached a $10 million settlement with the family of Hill, the largest in Columbus history.

In addition to the state's criminal case, Columbus police, the U.S. attorney general for central Ohio and the FBI are conducting their own investigation into the shooting.

This story has been corrected to show Collins' arguments about moving the trial were made last month, not last week.

Associated Press writer Andrew Welsh-Huggins contributed to this report. Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

