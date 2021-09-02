Prosecutor: Police gunfire likely killed girl near stadium

SHARON HILL, Pa. (AP) — Police likely fired the shots that killed an 8-year-old gir l outside a high school football game near Philadelphia last week, a prosecutor said Thursday.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer issued preliminary findings in the investigation in what he said was an attempt to be transparent.

He said investigators had determined shots were fired on the street outside the football stadium, with at least one fired in the direction of three Sharon Hill police officers who were monitoring the crowd as it left the game. The officers returned fire, Stollsteimer said, likely striking four members of the crowd.

“Tragically, our investigation has now determined that there is a high probability that the responsive gunfire of the Sharon Hill Police Officers struck four victims, including the shots that killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility and wounded her sister,” Stollsteimer said in a written release.

Stollsteimer said he met with Bility's family Thursday. He also renewed his call for information on who fired the initial shots outside the game and at the officers. No arrests had been made as of Thursday.