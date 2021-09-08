Prosecutor: Robert Durst gold medalist in running from truth

They would have gotten away with it, Balian said, but then authorities reopened the investigation into Kathie's disappearance and Berman told Durst she planned to speak with police.

“She helped him get out of that jam," Balian said. "The thing she got was ... a bullet in the back of her head. By her best friend.”

After Berman was killed, Durst returned to Galveston, Texas, where he had been living under an alias while hiding out from New York authorities reinvestigating his wife's death.

He killed a neighbor, Morris Black, who discovered his true identity. Durst was acquitted of murder at trial in 2003 after testifying that Black pulled a gun on him and was killed in the struggle for the weapon. But Los Angeles prosecutors were able to present evidence that he murdered Black to support their witness-killing theory.

“The defendant runs and hides and flees to Galveston, and there's only one person who can lead the police to his doorstep, who knows who he is, who knows about the reinvestigation,” Balian. “What does he do? Like Kathie, like Susan, he gets wiped off the face of this earth. Chopped up and thrown in Galveston Bay.”