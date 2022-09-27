 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Prosecutor seeks 3rd trial for Kansas woman in 2 killings

  • Updated
  • 0

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor has indicated that he intends to try a woman for the third time in the killings of her ex-husband and his girlfriend two decades ago.

Dana Chandler is accused of killing 47-year-old Mike Sisco and his fiancee, 53-year-old Karen Harkness, in 2002 in Topeka.

Chandler's second trial on two counts of first-degree murder ended in a hung jury last month.

Chandler, who has always maintained she was in Colorado when the murders occurred, was convicted in her first trial in 2012, but the Kansas Supreme Court overturned that conviction because of prosecutorial misconduct.

People are also reading…

In a court filing last week responding to a defense motion seeking an acquittal, Shawnee County Deputy District Attorney Charles Kitt indicated prosecutors will try Chandler again, The Topeka Capital Journal reported.

Prosecutors contend that Chandler shot the victims because she was bitter and upset by her divorce from Sisco. They acknowledged they had little physical evidence tying her to the killings but said the circumstantial evidence was overwhelming.

Chandler's attorneys argued that police did not investigate other potential suspects and conducted a sloppy investigation.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worker was dead in Belk department store bathroom for 4 days

Authorities say a 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days. Columbia police say Bessie Durham cleaned the Belk at Columbiana Centre for an outside company. Investigators say her body was found Monday after her family filed a missing person report. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom. Investigators say she was seen on camera going into the restroom Thursday morning and didn't come out. The Lexington County Coroner’s Office says there are no signs someone killed Durham or that she was using drugs. Police say the store was open regularly over those four days and they are investigating to see if anyone was negligent.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Democratic congressional candidate Ryan Melton talks about his message at a Sioux City campaign stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News