Prosecutor: Shooting of Black man in drug bust justified

Peterson, 21, of Camas, did not fire his gun, the investigation determined. He died at the scene.

Peterson’s family members denounced Robnett’s conclusion in a statement through their attorney, Mark Lindquist.

“We are shocked an officer gets to shoot Kevin in the back because he’s tired of chasing him. And now the two officers who shot at Kevin while he was running are both back at work. This is unfair and unsafe for everyone in the community,” the family said.

The family has filed a $17 million wrongful death claim against Clark County.

Lindquist criticized Robnett’s findings, saying Deputy Robert Anderson told investigators he grew tired of giving commands and had drawn “a line in the sand” before firing at Peterson.

Lindquist also said it's unclear what Peterson pointed at deputies. At one point while he was running, he was on his cellphone with his partner, Olivia Selto. She said he had pointed his phone at deputies to show her he was being pursued.