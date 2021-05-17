Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of Black man

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he's ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a Black man by sheriff's deputies.

In a written statement, District Attorney Andrew Womble announced a news conference for Tuesday morning to talk about what the State Bureau of Investigation found in its probe of the death of Andrew Brown Jr.

The statement didn’t elaborate, and Womble didn’t respond to an email asking if he would announce a decision about filing criminal charges against the deputies.

A bureau spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to an email Monday asking for confirmation that the investigation is complete.

Deputies attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants shot and killed Brown outside his Elizabeth City home on April 21. Three deputies involved in the shooting remain on leave, while four others who were at the scene were reinstated after the sheriff said they didn't fire their weapons.