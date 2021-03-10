Prosecutor urges jury to convict reporter in protest case

Kinkade, an assistant Polk County attorney, said jurors must answer only whether Sahouri and Robnett were within hearing distance when police gave orders to disperse but nonetheless stayed with the crowd. He argued that it didn’t matter whether they actually heard or understood the orders, which were given nearly 90 minutes before they were pepper sprayed and arrested as police tried to unblock an intersection. The orders were barely audible on police video played during the trial.

Kinkade also urged jurors to accept the testimony of arresting officer Luke Wilson, who claimed that Robnett tried to pull Sahouri out of his custody and that Sahouri briefly resisted arrest. Wilson acknowledged that he failed to record the arrest on his body camera and did not try to recover the video later.

Defense attorney Nicholas Klinefeldt said the case was about a reporter who was doing her job and a boyfriend who accompanied her for safety reasons. He said Sahouri was reporting on the “destruction of property so that the community could see what was going on.”

Klinefeldt said the defendants didn't hear any dispersal orders, and that Sahouri was trying to report only from places where she was allowed. He noted that they were running away from a tense location where riot police had deployed tear gas when Wilson arrested them.

Klinefeldt said that the officer’s claim that they interfered wasn’t credible. Sahouri testified that she put her hands up and repeatedly identified herself as a reporter but was nonetheless pepper sprayed and handcuffed with zip ties. Robnett said he stepped forward to tell the officer she was a journalist and Wilson pepper sprayed him, knocking him to the ground.

