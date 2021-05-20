Prosecutor: Virginia church leader said he would have raped boy if parents had not rescued him

Two Clifton Forge residents were charged with abducting Noah, and Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly said the abduction was not connected to Graves’ case.

At Wednesday’s bond appeal hearing, which Graves attended via a video link from jail, attorney Chris Tuck of Blacksburg argued that his client needed to be freed so that he could assist in his own defense. Graves is being held in special protective custody within the jail and does not get to use a telephone until 10:30 p.m., which has kept Graves and Tuck from communicating, Tuck said.

Tuck noted that Graves is a lifelong resident of Giles and Montgomery counties, that he has no past criminal history, and that if allowed out on bond, he would live with relatives in Montgomery County and have no contact with his alleged victim.

But Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Anthony Needham ran through a description of the accusations against Graves that added numerous details to what had been said publicly about the case.

Needham said Graves had asked the boy, a member of his church youth group, for pictures of the boy’s penis and called it a “trust-building exercise,” Needham said.