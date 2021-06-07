Prosecutor: Woman to face more charges in Texas boy's death

Balboa, 29, did not speak during the brief court hearing. An attorney for Balboa did not immediately return a call seeking comment on Monday.

Court records show Balboa was charged with assault in November for allegedly choking Dalton Olson. Conditions of her bond in that case included that she have no contact with Olson or any member of his family.

During Monday’s court hearing, state District Judge DaSean Jones increased Balboa’s bond in the assault case from $5,000 to $100,000. She is also being held on a $500,000 bond for the tampering with evidence charge.

Samuel’s parents had been involved in a bitter custody battle over the boy after filing for divorce in January 2020.

Balboa initially accused Samuel’s mother and a man who presented himself as a police officer of taking the boy. Samuel had been living with Balboa since April 30, which was the last day he was seen at school. Authorities have not said why Samuel was staying with Balboa. Samuel’s father, Dalton Olson, lived at a different address.