 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Prosecutors build case for hate crimes in Arbery killing

From the This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Feb. 16 series

Prosecution witnesses are scheduled to retake the stand in the federal hate crimes trial of the three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery

  • Updated
  • 0

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Prosecution witnesses were to retake the stand Wednesday in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

On the first day of testimony Tuesday, the jury heard from neighbors of the defendants who described how the fatal shooting in February 2020 shocked them. They also watched graphic cellphone video and saw crime scene photos of Arbery's bloody body before hearing excerpts of interviews the defendants gave to police.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery as he ran through their coastal Georgia neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

No arrests were made until the video leaked online two months later.

People are also reading…

Both McMichaels and Bryan were convicted of murder last fall in a Georgia state court and sentenced to life in prison.

All three pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges accusing them of violating Arbery’s civil rights and targeting him because he was Black.

A jury of eight white members, three Black people and one Hispanic person was sworn in Monday to hear the case.

Prosecutors said in opening statements that evidence will show each defendant had a history of making racist comments. Defense attorneys said there's no excuse for their clients’ use of slurs, but insisted that their deadly pursuit of Arbery was motivated by an earnest, though erroneous, suspicion that the 25-year-old Black man had committed crimes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's behind the protests in Canada?

What's behind the protests in Canada?

A judge has ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border to end the 5-day-old blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods. Here's a look at what's behind the protests.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Emergency crews lift minivan to safety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News