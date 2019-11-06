Prosecutors charge man with hate crime in acid attack

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee prosecutors on Wednesday charged a 61-year-old man with a hate crime for allegedly throwing battery acid on a Hispanic man's face.

The decision from prosecutors means Clifton Blackwell could face an enhanced sentence if convicted of the charge of first-degree reckless injury. Prosecutors added the sentencing enhancers of hate crime and use of a dangerous weapon.

Mahud Villalaz suffered second-degree burns to his face Friday night when he says Blackwell confronted him over the way he parked near a restaurant. Villalaz says Blackwell threw acid at him after accusing him of being in the U.S. illegally and asking him why he was invading the country.

Villalaz is a U.S. citizen who immigrated from Peru.

Villalaz, 42, said he moved his car and ignored Blackwell, who was waiting by the restaurant with a container of battery acid when Villalaz returned. What happened next was recorded by the restaurant's surveillance camera as Villalaz's attacker threw the liquid in the container on Villalaz's face.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The attack comes amid a spike in hate crimes directed at immigrants that researchers and experts on extremism say is tied to mainstream political rhetoric.