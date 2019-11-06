Prosecutors: Cop charged in shooting had disciplinary flaws

The first officer then heads back to a patrol vehicle. About three minutes later, the SUV's windows start to roll up and Tran grabs onto the passenger side window and tells Terry to stop.

The SUV moves forward as three shots ring out. As the vehicle continues moving, two more shots are heard.

Terry died later at a hospital.

In the new court document, prosecutors said Tran had nine entries on his police disciplinary record. Tran's attorney didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Two of the entries centered on a May 2, 2012, confrontation with another man while Tran was off duty. The man alleged that Tran challenged him and pulled a knife on him while identifying himself as a police officer. Tran was suspended for one day without pay.

Tran also received a written reprimand for backing his patrol car into a gate while talking on his cellphone on Nov. 11, 2012, and an oral reprimand for failure to take appropriate action and being untruthful to a police sergeant regarding an intoxicated suspect on November 4, 2012.

On April 12, 2012, he received an oral reprimand for violating city policy requiring careful and prudent operation of any vehicle on city business.