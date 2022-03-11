 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Prosecutors, defense seek new look at 'Serial' evidence

  • Updated
  • 0
Maryland-Serial Podcast

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2016 file photo, Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing in Baltimore. Baltimore prosecutors and attorneys for Syed, a Maryland man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the podcast “Serial” are seeking a new look at the case. The prosecutors signed on to a motion Thursday, March 10, 2022, that asks a judge to order a retest of some evidence in the case against Adnan Syed, The Baltimore Sun reported.

 Barbara Haddock Taylor - member, The Baltimore Sun

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore prosecutors and attorneys for a Maryland man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the podcast “Serial” are seeking a new look at the case.

The prosecutors signed on to a motion Thursday that asks a judge to order a retest of some evidence in the case against Adnan Syed, The Baltimore Sun reported.

The two sides agreed the Baltimore City Police Lab should retest certain items collected as evidence in the 1999 killing of 17-year-old Hae Min Lee using DNA technology that was not available for Syed’s trials.

Syed is serving a life sentence after he was convicted in 2000 of strangling Lee and burying her body in a Baltimore park. Syed and Lee were high-school classmates who had dated.

Authorities have maintained Lee struggled in a car with Syed before her death. In the latest motion, Syed’s attorney argued that in such circumstances, a killer would have to be in close proximity to the victim. The motion requests testing evidence for the presence of DNA.

People are also reading…

In its debut 2014 season, the “Serial” podcast shined a spotlight on the case that led to renewed court proceedings.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Baltimore Sun.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Some spiders may be able to fly using only their webs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News