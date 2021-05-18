Prosecutors drop bid for $168K after destructive avalanche

As Hannibal's and DeWitt's case moved forward, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office joined those raising concerns about the message being sent by criminal charges. The office filed a motion to quash testimony from the director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center — a state agency — and one of its avalanche forecasters.

The motion, which was denied, argued the testimony could have an “unintended adverse ‘chilling’ impact” on the avalanche center’s ability to collect photographs and videos from people involved in backcountry accidents because they fear the information could be used against them.

Flores-Williams said Tuesday he hopes the case will lead to protocols by which people can freely interact with the avalanche center, which uses the information to compile daily backcountry forecasts during the winter and to warn of possibly dangerous conditions.

“It was always our hope that at the end of all of this that the Colorado Avalanche Information Center remains that neutral, positive state agency that it is meant to be," he said. “It was really unfortunate that they were brought in the way they were, but at the same time they need to be given real credit for bringing in the attorney general. And the attorney general needs to be given real credit for coming in and trying to keep them from becoming a partial state agency.”

