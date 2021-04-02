Prosecutors examine possible payments for sex in Gaetz probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are examining whether Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and a political ally who is facing sex trafficking allegations may have paid underage girls or offered them gifts in exchange for sex, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Friday.

The scrutiny of Gaetz stemmed from the Justice Department’s probe into the political ally, Joel Greenberg, the people said. Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, was indicted last year and is accused of a number of federal crimes. He has pleaded not guilty.

Gaetz, a Republican who was elected to Congress in 2016, is an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump's and a fixture in conservative media. Republican congressional leaders have largely been silent about the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Part of the investigation is examining whether Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls and violated federal sex trafficking laws, the people familiar with the probe told the AP. Federal agents suspect Greenberg may have enticed the girls and then introduced some of them to Gaetz, and they are examining whether both men may have had sex with the same girls, the people said.