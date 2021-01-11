Prosecutors fight sentence reduction for murder convict

Relatives of 8-year-old B.J. and his mother are joining prosecutors in opposition to Peeler's sentence reduction request.

"The evil of Adrian Peeler is senseless and I will never be able to understand how a grown man could heartlessly kill an eight year old," Clarke's cousin, Janet Gordon, wrote in a letter to the judge. “A monster like that has no place in society, no type of rehabilitation can help him. Without Karen and B.J. in my life today, I can say with a One hundred percent certainty that my life will still never be the same.”

Prosecutors have said Peeler, at the direction of his older brother, Russell Peeler, gunned down B.J. and Clarke in their Bridgeport home on Jan. 7, 1999. Authorities said the brothers wanted to eliminate B.J. as a witness against Russell Peeler in the 1998 killing of Clarke's boyfriend, Rudolph Snead, a rival drug dealer.

B.J. had identified Russell Peeler to police as the person who shot and wounded Snead in a 1997 drive-by attack that Snead survived, when B.J. and another boy were in Snead's car. B.J., who relatives said wanted to be the first Black president, was expected to testify about the drive-by attack at Russell Peeler's trial for Snead's killing.