Prosecutors in LA announce sweep in fentanyl overdose deaths

LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least 11 suspected drug dealers face charges in Southern California that they sold fentanyl and other opioids that led to overdose deaths, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

The cases, which are unrelated, are the result of a federal law enforcement task force focused on combating fatal overdoses and a rise in deadly fentanyl being found in counterfeit drugs.

California has not been hit as hard as other states by the nation's opioid crisis but has experienced a recent spike in fentanyl overdoses locally, said Thom Mrozek, spokesman for the U.S. attorney.

“This is a present public safety threat that we’re trying to address in a number of ways, including targeting the dealers who are directly selling fatal doses of drugs to users,” Mrozek said. “The drug dealers are not only putting the public in harm’s way but they are facing severe penalties when they are linked to a fatal overdose.”

The acting U.S. attorney in Los Angeles and Drug Enforcement Administration scheduled at an afternoon news conference to discuss the sweep.

The 11 cases, which date back as far as 2018, included five arrests made Thursday in a sweep of dealers.