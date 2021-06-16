Prosecutors: New trial not merited for ex-cop in Floyd death

Nelson said Cahill abused his discretion when he denied earlier requests to move the trial out of Hennepin County, postpone the trial and sequester the jury.

Prosecutors disagreed, saying Chauvin got a fair trial and nothing requires the court to take the extraordinary step of overturning the verdict. They said the court made sound decisions to manage the trial and those decisions did not prejudice Chauvin. They cited the lengthy process of jury questioning, the fact that the judge kept the jury anonymous and that two seated jurors were dismissed because it was determined they could not be impartial after learning of the city's settlement. They also noted that each side got additional strikes, and the defense still had strikes remaining when a jury was picked.

They said Nelson did not meet his burden of showing that specific jurors in this case were impacted by publicity, and each juror was carefully vetted, noting that 326 potential jurors returned answers to more than 69 written questions.

“A juror’s mere exposure to pretrial publicity does not create a reasonable likelihood of an unfair trial,” prosecutors wrote, adding: “This process was well-designed to weed out biased jurors."