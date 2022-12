Prosecutors open investigation into Rep.-elect George Santos

NEW YORK — Long Island prosecutors launched an investigation into U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos of New York after revelations surfaced that the now-embattled Republican lied about his heritage, education and professional pedigree as he campaigned for office.

But despite intensifying doubt about his fitness to hold federal office, Santos has thus far shown no signs of stepping aside — even as he publicly admitted to a long list of lies.

"The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-elect Santos are nothing short of stunning," said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly, a Republican.

"The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress," she said. "No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it."

Santos' campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

He is scheduled to be sworn in next Tuesday, when the U.S. House reconvenes. If he assumes office, he could face investigations by the House Committee on Ethics and the Justice Department.

The New York attorney general's office already said it is looking into some of the issues that came to light.

The Republican admitted to lying about having Jewish ancestry, a Wall Street pedigree and a college degree but has yet to address other lingering questions, including the source of what appears to be a quickly amassed fortune despite recent financial problems that include evictions and owing thousands in back rent.

Some fellow Republicans called for Congress and law enforcement to launch inquiries.

Fellow Long Island Republican Rep.-elect Nick Lalota said he was troubled by the revelations.

"I believe a full investigation by the House Ethics Committee and, if necessary, law enforcement is required," Lalota said Tuesday.

"We are looking into the matter," Brendan Brosh, spokesperson for the Nassau County DA's office, said Wednesday. The scope of the investigation was not immediately clear.

Other Republicans castigated Santos for his dishonesty but stopped short of asking him to step aside.

"Congressman-elect George Santos has broken the public trust by making serious misstatements regarding his background, experience and education, among other issues," said Joseph G. Cairo, chair of the Nassau County Republican Committee, which lies within the 3rd Congressional District.

Cairo said he "expected more than just a blanket apology," adding that "the damage that his lies have caused to many people, especially those who have been impacted by the Holocaust, are profound."

Questions intensified after The New York Times examined the narrative Santos, 34, presented to voters during his campaign for the congressional district that straddles the north shore suburbs of Long Island and a sliver of Queens.

The Times uncovered records in Brazil that show Santos was the subject of a criminal investigation there in 2008 over allegations that he used stolen checks to buy items at a clothing shop in the city of Niteroi. At the time, Santos would have been 19. The Times quoted local prosecutors as saying the case was dormant because Santos never appeared in court.

Santos continued to deny that he was being sought by authorities in South America.

Democrats pounced, calling Santos a serial fabulist and demanded he voluntarily not take office.

In an interview with the New York Post earlier this week, Santos apologized for his fabrications but downplayed them as "sins" over embellishing his resume, adding that "we do stupid things in life."

He admitted to lying about working for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, as well as having earned a degree in finance and economics from Baruch College in New York.

Santos' life story also is under question, including claims his grandparents "fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine, settled in Belgium, and again fled persecution during WWII."

During his campaign, he referred to himself as "a proud American Jew."

He backtracked on that claim, saying he never intended to claim Jewish heritage, which likely would have raised his appeal among his district's significant ranks of Jewish voters.

"I am Catholic," he told the Post. "Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was 'Jew-ish.'"

On Tuesday, the Republican Jewish Coalition repudiated Santos. "He deceived us and misrepresented his heritage. In public comments and to us personally he previously claimed to be Jewish," the coalition said. "He will not be welcome at any future RJC event."

Santos lost his first race for Congress in 2020 but successfully ran again this year.

In its opposition research on Santos, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee raised several red flags about the Republican's record — but also accepted some of his assertions, including his educational record, as fact. Buried in its report, the DCCC raised issues about his shaky financial standing and multiple evictions that left him thousands of dollars in debt.

Federal campaign records show he loaned his campaign more than $700,000, but the source of that money has yet to be explained.