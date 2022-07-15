NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say they will seek to dismiss convictions of 3 men in the 1995 arson killing of NYC subway token booth clerk.
Prosecutors say they will seek to dismiss convictions of 3 men in the 1995 arson killing of NYC subway token booth clerk
Most Popular
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.
A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the truck that struck a college golf team's van in March, killing 9. He had meth in his system, investigators say.
A woman was hospitalized after she said she picked up what she thinks was a fentanyl-laced dollar bill. A fentanyl expert and others expressed doubts.
A father fended off a pair of suspected teenage robbers who tried to break into his family's vehicle in Harris County, Texas, police say.
McDonald's and Wendy's are both giving away free fries this week.
The picture is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe.
The decision comes as Starbucks works to change the company culture under interim CEO Howard Schultz — and as employees across the country vote to unionize.
Watch now: St. Louis suburb's police chief was ‘hammered drunk’ during stop, driven home by another chief
Hazelwood Chief Gregg Hall appeared to struggle reciting the alphabet, and an officer said that Hall’s blood alcohol content was more than two and a half times the legal limit. The O'Fallon police chief drove him home.
Things to know today: U.S. regulators OK new COVID-19 vaccine; Ukraine says Russia strike kills 12; Manchin roils budget talks. Get caught up.
As public trust in democratic institutions declines, conspiracy theories are filling the void. In some cases, that's leading believers to doubt even their own allies.