Prosecutors: School massacre not mitigated by others' errors

“We have this concept of mitigation because it prevents the risk of the death penalty being imposed on individuals who would be qualifying for less serious or severe penalty,” McNeill said.

Scherer said she would rule soon. She rejected Wednesday three other arguments from Cruz's attorneys:

— That separate juries handle the guilt phase and, if needed, the sentencing phase. Scherer said both phases are typically handled by one jury and she sees no reason to deviate in this case.

— That Cruz's attorneys be allowed to eliminate more than 10 prospective jurors without cause during jury selection. She said they will likely be allowed to eliminate more once jury selection is underway, but it is premature to make that decision now.

—— That Cruz's attorneys be allowed to view testimony and evidence presented to the grand jury that indicted him in March 2018. Under Florida law, those proceedings are typically secret, and Scherer said she saw no reason to broach that. Cruz's attorneys had argued that it is unfair that the prosecution, which presented the case to the grand jury, has access to transcripts and evidence and can use them to impeach witnesses whose testimony changes, but they can't.