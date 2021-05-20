Prosecutors: Shots fired at teen mistaken for suspect

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Prosecutors in Maryland have found that a sheriff’s deputy and Pennsylvania state trooper mistook a 15-year-old bystander for an attempted murder suspect they were chasing last year and fired shots in the teen’s direction eight times. The teen was not struck.

But The Frederick News-Post reports that in a report released Wednesday, prosecutors investigating the October 2020 incident found the “use of deadly force” was not “objectively unreasonable." The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office won’t pursue criminal charges against the unidentified county deputy or trooper.

It was unclear why the shooting involving the teen was not disclosed until seven months after the incident. Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said authorities did not intentionally withhold the information.