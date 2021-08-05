 Skip to main content
Prosecutors: Suspect lived with dead girlfriend for months
AP

Prosecutors: Suspect lived with dead girlfriend for months

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 37-year-old suburban Detroit man who lived with his girlfriend's mutilated corpse for more than seven months has been charged in her slaying, prosecutors said Thursday.

Matthew Lewinski is jailed on first-degree murder, disinterment and mutilation of a body, and concealing the death of an individual charges, the Macomb County prosecutor’s office said in a news release.

The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens identified the victim as Jerri Winters and said Lewinski was arraigned Friday in Clinton Township District Court.

The woman’s body was discovered in the basement of the home in Clinton Township last week. Prosecutors said she was killed at the house in December and that her body had been moved to the basement. They did not explain how she was killed, or how they know when she died and that her body had been moved.

The prosecutor’s office also said large portions of flesh appeared to have been removed from her back, but did not elaborate.

The Associated Press left a message Thursday seeking comment from an attorney representing Lewinski.

