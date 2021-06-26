Prosecutors try to revive plea deal with child porn purveyor

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Less than two months after a judge rejected a plea deal, federal prosecutors say they have an agreement to resolve a case against a man whom they have described as the world’s largest purveyor of child pornography.

In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors notified U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang that they have reached a “proposed resolution” with Eric Eoin Marques for the judge to consider.

The one-page letter doesn't disclose any terms. The court scheduled a telephone call on Tuesday for the judge to discuss the status of the case with prosecutors and defense attorneys.

During a May 12 hearing, Chuang rejected a plea agreement that called for Marques to be sentenced to 15 to 21 years in prison. The judge said he was inclined to give Marques a longer sentence for operating a web hosting service that enabled users to anonymously access millions of illicit images and videos, many depicting the rape and torture of infants and toddlers.