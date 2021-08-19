Prosecutors want to show Rittenhouse video at trial

In an affidavit accompanying the motion, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said his office obtained the video last week. It does not say how or from whom.

“Quite simply, the defendant saw something, jumped to a conclusion based on exactly zero facts, and then threatened to kill someone based on his baseless assumption and wrongful interpretation,” the motion said.

Binger says the video is relevant to show Rittenshouse’s state of mind when he fired the shots on Aug. 25, a crucial element to his self-defense claim.

In a second motion, Binger asked Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder to compel Rittenhouse to turn over the names of anyone who has donated to his legal defense, $2 million bail or purchased “Free Kyle” merchandise through his family’s website. Those people, he argued, should not be allowed to serve on the jury for Rittenhouse’s trial.

Almost immediately after Rittenhouse was charged in the Kenosha shootings, he became a celebrity among some conservatives and gun rights advocates, and money flowed in from around the country.

