Protests over man shot dead at hospital reach police station

One person was taken into custody in connection with the breach of police headquarters.

On Monday, Westerville police officers responded to a report of a man — later identified as Jackson — passed out in a car and then followed medics to the hospital. Columbus police were called because Jackson had outstanding domestic violence and weapons warrants in the city.

Westerville police then tried to transfer Jackson to the custody of Columbus police, but during that transfer, “an altercation ensued” at about 2:15 p.m. Monday. That “resulted in the discharge of firearms” from the Columbus Division of Police and St. Ann’s security officers, according to a joint statement from the two police departments and the hospital.

Immediately after the shooting, Westerville Police Chief Charles Chandler described an “exchange of gunfire” in the emergency room. But the joint statement said only that an additional firearm was recovered at the hospital.

On Wednesday, Republican Attorney General Dave Yost said ballistic tests showed that Jackson had a gun. His agency's Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting. Yost's statement didn't make clear whether Jackson fired the gun, saying only: “shots were fired.”

Emergency room staff tried to revive Jackson, who was pronounced dead, authorities said. No officers, hospital staff or physicians were injured, officials said.

