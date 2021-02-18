Proud Boys suspect's lawyers blame Trump for Capitol attack

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Attorneys for the purported leader of the Kansas City cell of the Proud Boys blamed former President Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, telling a federal magistrate judge that the five weeks since then “have broken the fever dream.”

William Chrestman, an Army veteran and union sheet metal worker from Olathe, Kansas, remains in custody as the judge weighs whether to release him before his trial. He is charged with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer and other charges stemming from the melee.

Prosecutors are seeking to keep him in custody, arguing that he is a danger to the community and a flight risk. Defense attorneys contend Chrestman won't flee and argue that he poses no danger since he and the world around him has changed much since that day. They contend his arrest has chastened, rather than emboldened him.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Judge James O’Hara said at a detention hearing Wednesday that he would rule within a few days on whether to release Chrestman pending trial, the Kansas City Star reported.