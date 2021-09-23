Providers challenge only US law banning vaccine mandates

The Montana law allows health care facilities to require unvaccinated workers or those who refuse to disclose their vaccination status to wear masks and take other precautions against spreading disease.

However, the complaint argues that the law prevents medical providers from taking steps to protect employees and patients who have compromised immune systems and also violates the Occupational Safety and Health Act, which requires employers to provide workplaces free from hazards.

The presence of unvaccinated medical workers undermines the credibility of medical providers “when they urge vaccine-hesitant patients to become vaccinated, even when the vaccines may be in the best interest of the patients and of the public at large,” the complaint argues.

It does not challenge the law as it applies to employers other than medical providers.

State Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Commissioner of Labor and Industry Laurie Esau were named as defendants.

“Attorney General Knudsen will defend the law," spokesperson Emilee Cantrell said. “He is committed to protecting Montanans' right to privacy and their ability to make their own health care decisions."