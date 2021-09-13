Providers urge Supreme Court to reject 15-week abortion ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion providers urged the Supreme Court Monday to reject Mississippi's 15-week prohibition on most abortions, saying a decision to uphold it would “invite states to ban abortion entirely.”

The filing with the high court comes at a time of significant peril for abortion rights in the U.S., with a Supreme Court reshaped by three conservative justices appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Mississippi already has told the court it should overrule its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that established a nationwide right to abortion.

Less than two weeks ago, the justices by a 5-4 vote allowed a Texas law to take effect that prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks. The court did not rule on the merits of the law, which the Biden administration and Texas clinics have challenged in federal court.

If the court upholds the Mississippi law, it would lead quickly to the elimination of abortion services in large sections of the Midwest and South, where states have aggressively pursued abortion restrictions, the providers told the court.

Mississippi's legal stance is “a request that the Court scuttle a half-century of precedent and invite states to ban abortion entirely,” the providers wrote.