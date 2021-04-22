Psychiatrist's testimony limited in newspaper shooting case

ANNAPOLS, Md. (AP) — A psychiatrist at a detention center where the man who killed five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper has been held will be limited to testifying about her personal observations and won't be able to provide her opinion to jurors that he doesn't suffer from autism or show signs of needing mental health treatment, a judge ruled Thursday.

Attorneys in the case of Jarrod Ramos, who has pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible due to insanity, have long been arguing over the scope of what key witnesses can testify about to jurors in the second phase of his trial, which is now scheduled for late June — three years after the attack.

Dr. Andreea Adiaconitei testified during a pretrial hearing that Ramos did not show signs of mental illness or autism when he first came to the detention center. She noted that she spoke with him three or four times and also relied on reports from other detention center staff, such as nurses and correctional officers. She said he appeared to be “adjusting very well,” and that he even told her he was “OK.”

“I noticed that he was reading and was very impressed by that,” she said.