Public reaction to killings at Atlanta-area massage parlors

“Yesterday’s shootings are another tragic reminder that we have far more work to do to put in place commonsense gun safety laws and root out the pervasive patterns of hatred and violence in our society. ... Although the shooter’s motive is not yet clear, the identity of the victims underscores an alarming rise in anti-Asian violence that must end.” — Former U.S. President Barack Obama.

———

“The surge in violence against Asian Americans over the last year is a growing crisis. We need action from our leaders and within our communities to stop the hate.” — Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

———

“A disgusting and disturbing example of how the spread of domestic terrorism has been allowed to torment communities. These acts are the visible manifestation of hateful words birthing hateful acts! An attack on One is an attack on ALL!” — NAACP.

———