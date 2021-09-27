Public warned in Alaska after river otter attacks

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is asking the public in Anchorage to be extra careful around rivers, creeks and lakes along the city's greenbelt. Since the start of the month, a pack of troublesome river otters has attacked people and pets in some of the most popular outdoor areas, even injuring a child.

A 9-year-old boy was bitten several times near a pond and taken to the emergency room for a rabies shot.

"Another woman was bitten while rescuing her dog from a similar group of river otters" at a popular dog walking area, Fish and Game said in a written statement. The same day, there was another dog bitten at a different part of the same lake.

According to Fish and Game, river otter attacks have happened in recent years, but are not commonplace. It's not clear if the incidents reported this fall are all from the same group of animals. River otters are able to range over large tracts of habitat, both overland and along connected bodies of water.

Last spring, a small cluster of otters was frequently spotted around a lagoon in Anchorage.

"Because of the risk to public safety, efforts will be made to locate this group of river otters and remove them," Fish and Game said. "Care will be taken to only remove the animals exhibiting these unusual behaviors."