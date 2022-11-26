NEW YORK (AP) — Publicist: Irene Cara, star of the movie 'Fame' and winner of an Oscar for the title song for 'Flashdance,' has died.
Publicist: Irene Cara, star of the movie 'Fame' and winner of an Oscar for the title song for 'Flashdance,' has died
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities investigating the fatal shootings of six people at a Walmart said that the shooter bought the gun just hours before and left a note with grievances against coworkers on his phone.
"The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work," prosecutors wrote.
Two firearms, including a “long rifle,” were found at Club Q after the Saturday night shooting. The 22-year-old suspect has been named.
The man's sister said he left the bar around 11 p.m. to use the restroom and never returned to his stateroom.
A shooter opened fire in a Walmart in Virginia late Tuesday, leaving six people dead, police said, in the second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days.
The alleged gunman facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub is nonbinary, the suspect’s defense team says in court filings In several standard motions filed on behalf of Anderson Lee Aldrich on Tuesday, public defenders refer to the suspect as “Mx. Aldrich." They note in footnotes that the 22-year-old is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. There was no elaboration about it. Aldrich, who was beaten into submission by patrons during Saturday night’s shooting, was scheduled appear for the first time in court Wednesday by video from jail. The motive in the shooting was still under investigation, but authorities have said Aldrich faces possible murder and hate crime charges.
Grammy nominations, the health of Roberta Flack and Jay Leno, and the death of Robert Clary | Hot off the Wire podcast
🎧 Get a recap of some of this week's top sports and entertainment stories through this special edition of our daily news podcast.
Meanwhile, Twitter owner Elon Musk says he is granting “amnesty” for suspended accounts; critics predicted hate and harassment to ensue. Get a recap of Thanksgiving Day news.
Michigan State football players charged in postgame fight, Japan makes World Cup comeback, and more top stories
Seven Michigan State football players have been charged for their actions during a postgame melee, with one being charged with felonious assault. Here's that and some more of today's news.
Plus, will travel snarls ease so you can get where you're going for Thanksgiving today? Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays, a look back at this date in history, and more -- all you need to know before to grandmother's house you go.