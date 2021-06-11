Pulitzers give special award to Darnella Frazier, who filmed George Floyd's murder

The Pulitzer Prizes recognize some of the year's most important journalism. This year, someone who isn't a professional journalist, but whose actions had as much impact as any, is among those being honored.

Darnella Frazier, who filmed the death of George Floyd, received a special citation, Aminda Marqués González, co-chair of the Pulitzer Prize Board, announced Friday.

The board said Frazier was honored "for courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists' quest for truth and justice."

The 2020 news cycle was dominated by the pandemic, altering every aspect of life including how newsrooms operated. News organizations also covered and were affected by a reckoning over racial injustice. And of course, there was the presidential election.

These three topics, unsurprisingly, were the coverage areas honored with Pulitzer Prizes, the most prestigious awards in American journalism, on Friday afternoon.