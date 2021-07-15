Pump it up! Costello preps Spanish 'This Year's Model'

Juanes had just worked with Krys on his latest album, “Origen.” He told The Associated Press that he could hear Costello's breathing in the mix used for his vocals.

“The video is very particular, too,” Juanes said, “because it's an animation over the original. I mean, it's the original video, but with my face. It's a bit crazy, but it's really cool. The same body of Elvis dancing to the song, but with my face.”

“Spanish Model” includes versions of “Mentira” (Lip Service) sung by Pablo Lopez, “La Chica de Hoy” (This Year's Girl) by Cami and “Tu Eres Para Mi” (You Belong to Me) by Fonsi.

Costello has teased the concept of bilingual releases recently, with Iggy Pop singing a French version of Costello's song “No Flag.”

“Part of the fun of this project is its unexpected nature,” Costello said. “Although, I think people in my audience that have been paying attention are pretty much used to surprises by now.”

Associated Press Spanish Entertainment Editor Sigal Ratner-Arias contributed to this report.

