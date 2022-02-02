Punxsutawney Phil makes prediction; Biden's new cancer 'moonshot'; Whoopi Goldberg suspended

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
IT'S GROUNDHOG DAY
Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — There will be six more weeks of winter, Punxsutawney Phil predicted as he emerged from his burrow on Wednesday to perform his Groundhog Day duties.
Thousands of people gathered at Gobbler's Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil's “inner circle” summoned him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he had seen his shadow. After Phil's prediction was announced, the crowd repeatedly chanted “six more weeks!”
According to folklore, spring would come early if he didn't see it.
* * *
TOP STORIES
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
President Joe Biden is committing to reduce the cancer death rate by 50% — a new goal for the “moonshot” initiative against the disease that was announced in 2016 when he was vice president.
Biden has set a 25-year timeline for achieving that goal, part of his broader effort to end cancer as we know it, according to senior administration officials who previewed Wednesday's announcement on the condition of anonymity.
The issue is deeply personal for Biden: He lost his eldest son, Beau, to brain cancer in 2015.
***
ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg over Holocaust race remarks
NEW YORK (AP) — Whoopi Goldberg was suspended for two weeks Tuesday as co-host of “The View” because of what the head of ABC News called her “wrong and hurtful comments” about Jews and the Holocaust.
“While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities,” ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a statement.
The suspension came a day after Goldberg's comment during a discussion on “The View” that race was not a factor in the Holocaust. Goldberg apologized hours later and again on Tuesday's morning episode, but the original remark drew condemnation from several prominent Jewish leaders.
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
***
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
***