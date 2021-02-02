Punxsutawney Phil says there will be 6 more weeks of winter

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — There will be six more weeks of winter Punxsutawney Phil predicted as he emerged from his burrow on a snowy Tuesday morning to perform his Groundhog Day duties.

One of the members of Phil's "inner circle" spoke before his prediction was revealed, noting that it's been a "unique year."

"People have been referencing Groundhog Day. It has felt like at times we're all living the same day over and over again," one of the members said. "Groundhog Day also shows us that the monotony ends. The cycle will be broken."

"Today actually is Groundhog Day, there's only one," he added. "There is quite literally a new day coming over the horizon."

The spectacle that is Groundhog Day at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, still went on, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, revelers weren't able to see him and celebrate in person: This year, it's all virtual.

A livestream, which had more than 15,000 viewers at one point, played footage from previous Groundhog Day's ahead of the big reveal.