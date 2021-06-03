Puppies are born ready to interact with people, study finds

It turns out puppies and dogs do as well. Called "dog-directed speech" in the canine research world, studies show dogs are most likely to respond well to high-pitched voices.

And they've trained their human owners well — it's quite common to hear people speaking to their dogs in a sing-song, baby-like cadence: "Who's a good boy? Are you a good boooy? Would you like a treat?"

Environment plays a role later

Not all of the puppies were equally responsive, Bray said: "Some puppies are locked in on you with their eyes, others are asleep in the corner, like I don't care."

But the team followed 160 of the puppies to adulthood and tested them on the same tasks again to see whether their behavior as a puppy predicted how they would act as an adult.

"Almost universally across all of the tasks, performance improved as they aged, especially in things like impulse control and social cues," she said. "They can do it when they're young, but they can do it even better by the time they are an adult."