Push resumes for last juror in ex-cop's trial in Floyd death

In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson's assistant Amy Voss, back, introduce themselves to jurors as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of Chauvin, Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd.
In this image taken from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection, Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd.
In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, confer before Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of Chauvin, Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd.
In this image taken from video, prosecutor Steve Schleicher introduces himself to potential jurors as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection, Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd.
In this image taken from video, prosecutor Steve Schleicher speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection, Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd.
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson's assistant Amy Voss, back, introduce themselves to potential jurors as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill Tuesday, March 23, 2021, presides over jury selection in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd.
In this image taken from video, prosecutor Steve Schleicher speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd.
In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd.
In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of Chauvin, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd.
In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd.
By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The push to complete a jury for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death resumed Tuesday, with just one more juror needed ahead of opening statements next week.
Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill has said he wants a panel of 15. Twelve will eventually deliberate, with two alternates; Cahill has said he will excuse the third extra juror when opening statements begin March 29 if the 14 others are still able to serve.
Derek Chauvin's trial is being conducted amid the pandemic, with heightened risk for jurors to fall ill despite social distancing, mask-wearing and plastic shields in the courtroom. Selecting a jury has also been complicated by the worldwide attention to Floyd's death, even before the city of Minneapolis announced a $27 million settlement to his family early in the process.
On Tuesday, Cahill dismissed a several potential jurors, including a former truck driver who called a movement to defund the police “lunacy" and said he would likely believe police officers over citizens. A pool of 12 potential jurors was on hand for what Cahill warned could be a long day to get the last juror “or bust.”
Others dismissed included a woman who said she feared for her safety if chosen for the panel, and a man who said he couldn't be impartial.