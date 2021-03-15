Push to prevent next meat shortage hits big obstacle

When the larger plants began closing last spring, some hog farmers ended up killing and burying thousands of animals.

Jeff Hodges, who owns a small processor in the tiny northwest Iowa city of Minden, said he was overwhelmed with business last spring and is still scheduling a year into the future as demand for locally raised meat remains strong.

“At first it was a giant nightmare,” Hodges said. “Now you’re used to the norm of your being maxed out and you pray everybody shows up for work.”

Hodges has received a $33,000 grant to buy a splitting saw, grinder and other equipment, but he’d need to spend closer to $750,000 to substantially increase production. That’s a big investment for a business he bought in the mid-1990s for $90,000.

The key to lessening dependence on the big processors is to make larger grants and loans available to mid-sized processors, said Rebecca Thistlethwaite, a rancher and director of the Oregon-based Niche Meat Processor Assistance Network. That’s an expensive proposition, with such plants costing $20 million or so.

Even if the government offers more money, expansion in an industry with low profit margins could be slow, she said.